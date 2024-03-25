Hospice receives support with services from homebuilder

The contribution was made as part of the Barratt Developments Plc Charitable Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Acorns Children’s Hospice provides specialist palliative care for children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions and support for their families. This support is offered from Acorns three hospices, based in Birmingham, Walsall and Worcester, and in the surrounding communities.

Acorns provides a homely environment where children take part in a range of fun and therapeutic activities, from arts and crafts sessions to hydrotherapy. Children visit the hospices for respite, short breaks, and end-of-life and emergency care.

Abi Coulson, senior partnerships fundraising manager at Acorns Children’s Hospice, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to receive this wonderful donation from David Wilson Homes. Every year we care for more than 700 children and support around 1,000 families – these funds will help us continue to be there when they need us most.

“The work we do is vital to ensure families caring for children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions don’t face their journey alone. But we couldn’t do it without the help of supporters like David Wilson Homes, so this donation will make a real difference and means we can be stronger together for local families.”

Acorns needs £27,000 each day to provide its children’s hospice care, with 66 per cent of these funds coming from the community and local businesses.

Abi added: “So much of the funding we need every year comes from generous donations by local businesses and the community – a huge thank you to everyone at David Wilson Homes.”

Dominic Harman, managing director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “Acorns Children’s Hospice is such an integral part of the local community and its care teams work tirelessly to provide the very best care for local children and their families.

“We are proud to be able to support Acorns to continue its vital children’s hospice care. Our Community Fund scheme allows us to help charities such as this in the areas in and around our developments and it’s a privilege to be able to offer our support and help Acorns be stronger together for families across Birmingham and the West Midlands.”