Historic Walsall office building with 'bags of potential' up for sale

A former ffice building with historic character and a quirky industrial past is sure to catch the eye of investors and developers when it comes up at Bond Wolfe’s next auction.

The building, 62 Bradford Street, in the town centre, dates to the late 19th Century and offers potential for a wide range of future uses, given the appropriate planning permissions.

The vacant freehold property is listed in the livestreamed Bond Wolfe auction on Wednesday with a guide price of £215,000 plus.

Ian Tudor, commercial auction director at Bond Wolfe, said: “This is a vacant, deceptively spacious, former town centre office building.

“It stands in a generous plot that offers the potential for secure parking or future development for a variety of alternative uses, subject to obtaining the appropriate planning permission.

“The property comprises a three-storey mid-terraced former office building, currently laid out with three offices on the ground floor with an office-kitchen and WC.

“On the first floor there are seven further offices whilst on the second floor there are two offices. There is also useful basement storage.

“The accommodation extends to approximately 1,850 sq ft. To the rear there is a large yard with vehicle access via wooden gates directly from Bradford Street.”

The building has served as solicitors offices more recently but, more than a century ago, was home to a fledgling electrical engineering business.

Founded by Henry Webb in 1907, the Mechanical & Electrical Engineering Co (Walsall) started out at the 62 Bradford Street, and the neighbouring property at 63, making and selling all kinds of electrical equipment and lighting.

The company moved to bigger premises before it was absorbed into the giant FH Lloyd combine, based in nearby Wednesbury and once the biggest steel business in Europe.

To find out more, wmail auctions@bondwolfe.com or call 0121 312 1212.