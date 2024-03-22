Popular Walsall chippy which is famous for its battered chips is up for sale for less than £200,000

Bek's, in Croft Parade, Aldridge, is being marketed by Veritas Business Sales.

The firm says the fish and chip shop has been trading since early 2023 and has been refurbished, redecorated with brand new equipment.

Followed by thousands of people on social media, the chippy is also said to have a "fantastic reputation" for the quality of its food and is famous for its battered chips.

This chippy in Aldridge is on the market. Photo: Veritas Business Sales

The asking price for the leasehold is £199,950.

The listing states: "The fish and chip shop has been trading since early 2023 and has seen real growth in the first five months, with sales continuing to increase month on month.