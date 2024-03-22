Bewdley-based distillery now onboard with easyJet

Bewdley-based distillery Wildjac will serve up its signature Cherry Wood Spiced Rum in innovative 100 per cent aluminium recycled Alumini® 5cl Bottles on easyJet flights departing from Bristol and London Gatwick Airport from this week.

Taking centre-stage as a game-changer in the travel spirits industry, the Alumini® bottles are easily recyclable as well as being shatterproof, light and presented in a unique, compact shape that makes it more efficient to store onboard.

The distillery worked in conjunction with David Mills and Sustainaholics, who developed the 5cl 100% recycled aluminium bottles.

Ashleigh Bourne, Managing Director at Wildjac, said: “I am thrilled to announce the launch of our Alumini bottles on easyJet flights.

"Being an independent distillery committed to sustainability and community, partnering with a renowned company like easyJet is an exciting opportunity for us.

"Our spirits, crafted with foraged botanicals from the Worcestershire countryside, reflect our dedication to premium quality and environmental responsibility. We are proud to represent the Wyre Forest and be showcased by such a prominent company and look forward to sharing our premium, sustainable spirits with travellers around the world.”

David Mills, founder of Sustainaholics, commented: “We’re incredibly proud to launch our award-winning Alumini® in this industry-first collaboration with easyJet and Wildjac. We have the best possible launch airline in our mission to promote more travel-friendly solutions and showcase the innovation being delivered to the UK spirits industry today by independent challenger brands committed to producing great-tasting drinks that minimise our impact on the planet.”

Simon Cox, Director of Inflight Retail at easyJet commented: “At easyJet, we are always looking to enhance our customer experience, whether it’s our delicious on-the-go food and snacks, duty-free shopping in the air as well as onboard beverages. We are delighted to be offering our customers even more choice and variety as we welcome Wildjac.”