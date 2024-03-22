Administrators appointed for Ted Baker

Teneo, which has been appointed as administrator of No Ordinary Designer Label Limited (NODL), said that the company runs 46 Ted Baker stores in the UK, including Birmingham and Cannock, plus a website and concessions. It employs around 975 people.

Authentic Brands, which licences the Ted Baker brand to the NODL is “in advanced discussions” with potential buyers for the company.

Ted Baker will continue to trade in the meanwhile.