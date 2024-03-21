Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A cohort of up to 25 businesses will be selected to take part in the Amazon Innovation Accelerator, a free programme which will showcase the latest trends and strategies on everything from tech adoption to leadership and management - with best-in-class guidance from across Amazon, Amazon Web Services and the GBCC.

Over the course of the programme, participants will develop their knowledge and skills on topics including creating a culture of innovation, continuous improvement, data, digitalisation and robotics, sustainability and social value, and the regional business support and innovation ecosystem.

The programme’s core workshops will take place at Amazon’s state-of-the-art Sutton Coldfield robotics fulfilment centre which opened last year.

The Amazon Innovation Accelerator is open to businesses with operations in the West Midlands that are in the manufacturing, engineering, logistics, retail or related industries; employ more than 50 members of staff or have a turnover of over £5 million and can commit to a senior member of staff participating in the full programme (two all-day workshops at Amazon on June 7 and 28, along with participation in a 90-minute, virtual masterclass webinar).

Henrietta Brealey, chief executive at Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, said: “We know one of the top challenges, and opportunities, for businesses today is keeping pace with advances in technology and business practices.

“At the chamber, we’re here to unleash the potential of Greater Birmingham’s businesses. We are delighted to be working in partnership with Amazon on the Amazon Innovation Accelerator.

“They are world-renowned for their cutting-edge approaches to technology and innovation. The Accelerator is a valuable opportunity for businesses in the region to gain direct access to that knowledge and understand how to apply it in their own organisations.”

Neil Travis, regional director at Amazon in the UK, said: “The Amazon Innovation Accelerator is all about driving growth in small- and medium-sized businesses, and we’re excited to be working with the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce and companies from across this region.”

Applications for the Amazon Innovation Accelerator close on May 10.