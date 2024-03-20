Rowley Regis shop and post office up for sale with £1 million price tag

Nisa Local & Springfield Post Office, in Springfield Close, has been put on the market by Christie & Co.

The firm says it offers an 'excellent opportunity for an experienced operator to acquire a business with scope to increase the turnover'.

Included in the sale is accommodation which spans over two floors.

Nisa Local and Springfield Post Office in Rowley Regis is on the market. Photo: Christie & Co

The listing states: "Internally the retail trading area extends to approximately 1,038 sq.ft.

"The trading area has several central gondola units with a number of dedicated chillers and freezers around the perimeter of the shops trading area. The payment kiosk is located to the right-hand side of the entrance which showcase a range of alcoholic spirits and cigarettes.

"To the rear of the trading area is a large storeroom and access to the owner’s accommodation.

"The owner’s accommodation spans over two floors. On the ground floor there is an open planned kitchen diner.

"Meanwhile the first floor offers five good sized bedrooms, a family bathroom and two storerooms, one which could be made into a sixth bedroom if warranted.

"The property also benefits from a first-floor balcony which offers excellent views across the landscape. To the rear is a good-sized garden which is self-contained.

"The Nisa in Rowley Regis offers an excellent opportunity for an experienced operator to acquire a business with scope to increase the turnover.

"The store will suit a multi operator who is looking to build on the excellent foundation of the current operator or a first-time buyer who is looking to delve into the convenience sector."

The store currently opens from 7.30am to 9pm throughout the week.

To view the listing visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/145644581#/