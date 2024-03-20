'Mouthwatering' and 'exciting' burger joint is great fit for Merry Hill, says bosses

Smash burger specialists Boo will arrive at the shopping centre soon as Merry Hill continues to grow its diverse range of dining options.

It will have room for 60 diners and will serve its signature classics, all freshly prepared in-house using locally sourced ingredients including British Black Angus beef.

Juan Fernando, Marketing Manager at Boo, added: “The foundation of Boo came from a family partnership, striving for innovation in dining experiences and taste. It is important for us to maintain a strong base in the Midlands and the announcement of our upcoming Merry Hill restaurant is a testament to this.

“The destination has a strong, dedicated community, aligning with our values at Boo as a family-oriented business, and offers a dynamic location for our next restaurant. We can’t wait to bring our delicious, fresh food and first-rate service to visitors at Merry Hill, and we know they’ll love the Boo experience.”

Since its start in Leicester City Centre in 2017, Boo has gone on to operate sites across the UK and globally, with its first overseas restaurant in Abu Dhabi’s Yas Mall opening last year.

Boo will open on the Upper Mall next to award-winning, buffalo-style chicken wing restaurant, Wingstop, which is due to open in the first half of 2024 in Merry Hill’s leisure quarter.

Merry Hill visitors can expect a selection of burgers with various toppings, from the OG Classic Angus beef burger to the buttermilk fried Chick-a-Boo burger. Also on offer will be an array of sides and drinks including the Rustic skin on fries, chicken wings, crunchy bites, and milkshakes.

Boo will also offer monthly seasonal specials, as well as an extensive menu of freshly ground speciality coffees.

Jonathan Poole, Centre Manager at Merry Hill, said: “It’s great to see such a successful Midland’s -grown brand choose to join the Merry Hill journey and take space at the centre. We can’t wait to see the reception Boo’s mouthwatering American-style classics get as we continue to provide even more choice of food and drink for our visitors.

“This comes at an exciting time for the centre with the recent addition of Hollywood Bowl and popular eateries, Wagamama, Ask Italian and Sides, as we continue to expand how our visitors spend time at the centre.”