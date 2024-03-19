West Bromwich bank closing for three weeks for a refurb

HSBC in High Street will 'undergo a refresh' which includes internal building work.

The branch is expected to reopen on April 8. In the meantime, the next closest branch is in Dudley.

Bosses say the bank will be painted, have new signage and new "state-of-the-art cash machines" will be installed.

Chris Price, HSBC UK’s local director, said: “We continue to invest in our branch network to make our customers’ experience banking with us a good one.

"We are pleased that our West Bromwich branch is getting a refresh, with some painting, new signage and the installation of new state-of-the-art cash machines, which we are excited about.

“We have been talking to customers about the temporary closure for the last month, and while we are having the work done people can continue to use their nearest post office for day to day transactions, plus mobile and online banking is available 24/7 in addition to being able to call our contact centre.

"Customers can find the best number on the back of their debit or credit card.

"Customers can also continue to use any of our branches, with Dudley being the closest branch.”