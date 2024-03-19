Water specialist Nant focuses on skills in 30th anniversary year

With award-winning Nant heading into its fourth decade in business, the company is increasing people development opportunities to further improve customer service while increasing staff retention as an employer of choice.

Launched in 1994 to initially focus on serving West Midlands customers, Nant has evolved into a provider of water safety services and products for clients throughout the UK, offering innovative systems to monitor the safety and security of water supplies.

In the past year all 50 employees have taken part in learning and development activities as the company, based at Wolverhampton Science Park, works to create a culture to enable staff to deliver on the Nant value of being “excellent in everything we do”.

More than 40 per cent of staff have been trained in ISO 9001, the international standard for quality management systems, with plans to exceed 60 per cent by the end of 2024.

Nant provides training for all new employees in key areas such as asbestos awareness, confined spaces, manual handling, working at heights, and legionella awareness.

To upskill staff, Nant’s training framework includes a comprehensive matrix and programmes tailored to the needs of colleagues, encompassing onsite, digital, and methodical training sessions.

The helpdesk and client liaison teams have received coaching from senior management in sessions to enhance practical skills and personal growth, with the aim of promoting career progression.

Apprenticeships allow Nant to support the next generation of professionals, with two apprentices currently learning and following in the footsteps of those who have progressed with Nant.

Staff speak positively about the Nant learning culture. Accounts team leader Kashish Khwaja said: “Nant is a friendly company to work for. It feels like a family and we are all close. I like that the company encourages development.” Accounts colleague Amazing Igboanugo adds: “You can learn, work as a team and ask for help if needed. It’s a very supportive place to work.”

Managing director Carl Baker said the future looks bright for Nant. He said: “It is fantastic to reach the 30 year mark but we are not resting on our laurels and are focussing on supporting the development of our people to ensure excellence runs throughout our business.

“Nant is a trusted supplier for leading companies and we will keep pushing the boundaries of our industry by using technology and making a significant investment in training to enhancing skills. Employee wellbeing, development and inclusivity sit at the heart of our business, with coaching and training central to our plans to ensure all colleagues grow and develop.”

Nant has won a series of awards for its work including the SME of the Year prize at the 2023 Nachural Summer Business Awards and the Excellence in Tech and Innovation award at the 2022 Black Country Chamber of Commerce Awards.

Nant’s investment in innovative technology led to the successful deployment of thousands of digital remote monitoring water safety units at customer locations throughout the UK, granting clients 24-hour access to real-time water management data and cutting annual in-person visits annually, significantly improving efficiency and environmental impact.