Future High Street Living acquires brownfield site

The team has acquired an 18.49-acre brownfield site, near the Merry Hill shopping centre with plans to transform it into a vibrant place to live, marking a significant step forward in the revitalisation of the local area.

Once home to a derelict industrial estate, this acquisition highlights Future High Street Living’s commitment to support the West Midlands regeneration by bringing forward new schemes on brownfield land that will help the housing shortage crisis the UK faces and create jobs.

With a vision centred around residential and mixed-use developments, including a healthy BTR pipeline in key regional cities across the UK, Future High Street Living not only plans to address the urgent need for housing in the borough but also restore what once was a thriving roadside retail use.

“We’re excited to acquire this large brownfield site in such a crucial part of the town which has sat vacant for some years," said Sam Ginda, founder and chief executive of Future High Street Living.

“There is a great opportunity to design a well-balanced housing scheme with a mix of traditional houses ranging from two to four bedrooms alongside one- and two-bedroom apartments.

“We are very committed to the delivery of this scheme and creating a residential community, providing much-needed housing, whilst also contributing to the economic and social rejuvenation of the area.”

Charlotte Bayliss at Deloitte acted for Future High Street Living on the acquisition of the land off Pedmore Road, Level Street and Waterfront Way.

Adrian Willet at Furlong Land and Development was the selling agent acting on behalf of the vendor Sovereign Centros and said: “It was a privilege to work alongside Future High Street Living on this significant acquisition. Their dedication to revitalise and regenerate the Black Country area is evident from successful previous schemes such as Fountain Lane, Oldbury which delivered 250 homes for the Oldbury area, and we are excited to see the impact this project will have in Dudley once the scheme completes.”

Future High Street Living are currently in the market for additional development opportunities which cover the delivery of traditional single-family housing and multifamily housing schemes.

Founded by Mr Ginda in 2015 Future High Street Living focusses on bringing struggling high streets back to life by investing in developments.

It has achieved planning permission for more than 5,000 units over 3,746,289 sq ft in nine cities.