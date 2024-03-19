Furniture repair specialists join The Furniture Makers’ Company

Founded in 2004 and formerly known as Homeserve Furniture Repairs, the Brierley Hill company re-branded to the Emmiera Group in 2023 to better reflect its full offering. Over the last two decades, the independently-owned company has provided on-site repair services for leather, soft furnishings, beds and cabinets across the UK and Ireland. In addition, it has evolved to offer property repairs, insurance solutions, commercial reupholstery and product supplies care products.

The Emmiera Group has an 8,000sqft training academy and distribution centre and employs around 250 people. Its team of skilled furniture technicians visit over 25,000 customers every month nationwide.

James Lane, founder and chief executive of the Emmiera Group, said: “As a business, we like to support positive initiatives which benefit society and, with the Furniture Makers’ Company doing so much for the industry, we believe that it is right for us to be involved. It is a sector where many people spend their entire careers, we all know one another, and we are keen to do our bit.”

Craig Hart, sales director, added: “Having recently re-branded, corporate membership also gives us an opportunity to raise awareness of our new name and ensure that potential customers, whether retailers or hospitality providers, understand the full range of services we offer.

“After celebrating our 20th anniversary last month, the Emmiera Group is proud to play a part in the sector’s continued success by supporting the Furniture Makers’ Company. Quite simply, the organisation is fantastic, it has strong ethics and brings together all parts of our diverse industry.”

The Emmiera Group will be formally welcomed as a corporate member at an admission ceremony in June at Furniture Makers’ Hall, London. James Lane, CEO; and Craig Hart, marketing and training director, will be admitted as corporate liverymen and personally welcomed by the Master of The Furniture Makers’ Company.

Amanda Waring, Master of The Furniture Makers’ Company, said: “The Emmiera Group’s ‘green’ commitments fit well with our own – the success of the business is based on its belief that every piece of furniture has a story worth preserving to save history and the environment, with its skilled technicians turning back the clock on wear and tear and helping to reduce the number of items destined for landfill. We are confident that they will make a valuable contribution to the future of the industry.”

Corporate membership provides opportunities for leading businesses from the trade to support the Company’s charitable activities, get involved with civic events and network with other members.