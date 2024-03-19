Brierley Hill hairdresser celebrates 'incredible journey' of being in business for three decades

Capelli Hairdressing in Brierley Hill has reached the milestone with salon owner Flora Bianco praising its loyal customer base.

She has also helped to mentor 25 apprentices and stylists over the 30 years.

The salon, in Dudley Road, has been inspired by courses at Toni & Guy Academy and continuous skill honing remains at the forefront of hairstyling there.

Flora said: “I started in 1994 and have had a very full career also establishing hairdressing salons in Amblecote, Stourbridge and Droitwich too.