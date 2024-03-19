Angle Ring inspires future engineers at careers fair

As a family-owned business with a legacy of over 70 years, Angle Ring remains deeply committed to delivering exceptional bending solutions while upholding its core values of excellence and personalised service.

Under the leadership of managing director Daniel Barnshaw, Angle Ring continues to prioritise the cultivation of engineering talent and the promotion of career opportunities within the field. In a recent engagement at a local careers fair hosted by Joseph Leckie Academy Sixth Form in Walsall, Angle Ring seized the opportunity to inspire and educate aspiring young engineers about the dynamic possibilities within the industry.

Mr Barnshaw said: “During the day we shared invaluable insights and experiences with enthusiastic students, highlighting the rewarding prospects available within the engineering sector. Our participation at the event underscores Angle Ring’s unwavering commitment to nurturing the next generation of engineering talent and fostering a passion for innovation and excellence.”

Reflecting on the company's mission, Daniel added: "Angle Ring firmly believes in its role as a catalyst for the next generation of engineers. Our participation in events like this careers fair reaffirms our commitment to nurturing talent and promoting the boundless opportunities of a job within the engineering industry."

From its state-of-the-art production facility in Tipton, West Midlands, Angle Ring proudly offers an extensive range of steel bending services, catering to diverse industries worldwide. With a comprehensive array of metal bending machinery, Angle Ring specialises in providing tailor-made solutions for projects of any scale or complexity, ensuring precision and cost-effectiveness across all endeavours.

As Angle Ring celebrates over 70 years of success, the company remains dedicated to its core values and the belief that the future of engineering lies in the hands of passionate young individuals.