Thriving community pub 'serving fantastic real ales' is given top award

Members of Wyre Forest Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) selected Bewdley Brewery Tap, in Lax Lane, Bewdley, for the honour.

It came top in a process where CAMRA branch members judged local pubs on a range of criteria, including the quality and knowledge of drinks on offer, their décor and atmosphere, welcome and service, community focus and sympathy with CAMRA’s aims.

Presenting the award to bar manager Ian Mercer, branch chairman Rob Budworth congratulated the business, saying: “I’m pleased to present this well-earned award to the Bewdley Brewery Tap.

"They’re part of Bewdley Brewery which has been built from scratch over the last 16 years up to the well-run local enterprise we see today – promoting brilliant ales and spirits.

"Their ethic of promoting good-quality, traditional real ales in a pleasant atmosphere has proven popular with locals and visitors alike.

“This is just the sort of thriving community pub serving fantastic real ales that CAMRA likes to encourage, and we have confidence that Bewdley Brewery Tap will be a strong contender in the upcoming Worcestershire County round, and hopefully further rounds.

“It’s good to see that a new room will be opened shortly – it’s a popular venue and they'll need the extra space for more convivial conversation and a wall for all the awards they receive."

Accepting the certificate, Mr Mercer said: “It’s a pleasure to accept this special award in recognition for our hard work.

"I give thanks to the brewery and bar staff, and a special thanks to our customers.

"The Brewery Tap is a unique and fantastic place. This award will help us grow and keep the ale flowing.”

Mr Budworth added: “There were a number of impressive pubs in contention for Wyre Forest CAMRA’s Pub of the Year awards.

"The 2024 silver award went to The Hollybush and bronze to The Black Star – both thriving community pubs serving superb ales in Stourport.

“Congratulations to all three for their dedication to providing great beer and great service to their customers and communities.”