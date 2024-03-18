Former bank to become chicken restaurant

The eatery, on High Street, will have seating for around 45 diners and is expected to provide 12 full-time and five part-time jobs.

Dudley Council gave the green light to the scheme despite a number of objections including from Wollaston and Stourbridge Town councillor Cat Eccles.

Cllr Eccles said: “There is a piri piri chicken restaurant on the High Street already and another nearby in Oldswinford.

“I don’t think it is appropriate to bring another business the same as one that already exists.”

Also in Stourbridge planners have said yes to the conversion of a single flat into two residential units on the first floor of the building occupied by the One Stop shop on Hungary Hill.

In Quarry Bank permission has been granted for the construction of a three-bedroom detached house to replace an existing static caravan at a site on Caledonia.

Permission to put a caravan on the land for three years had previously been granted – in 1951.

The long-running saga of building on a parcel of land in Wollaston has taken another twist after the council again refused an application for development.

The site, at the rear of homes on Meriden Avenue, has been the subject of several planning applications since 1962.

The government’s planning inspectorate threw out an appeal against refusal for permission to construct a home and garage on the site in February 2023.

The latest plan, for two bungalows, was refused by Dudley planners who concluded: “The proposal would constitute an inappropriate form of backland development of a greenfield site.”

They added the development would be out of character with the area and require the relocation of protected species.

Planners have been asked to approve the conversion of a building on Wolverhampton Street in Dudley to a seven-bedroom home for people with learning and mental health disabilities.

The building was last occupied by Kwik Fix -Vehicle Solutions Ltd and conversion would provide a facility to support adults as they move to independent living.

Residents would be supervised by two members of staff who would be on-site around the clock.