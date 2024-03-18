Brierley Hill hairdresser celebrates 'incredible journey' of being in business for three decades

Capelli Hairdressing in Brierley Hill has reached the milestone with salon owner Flora Bianco praising its loyal customer base.

She has also helped to mentor 25 apprentices and stylists over the 30 years.

The salon, in Dudley Road, has been inspired by courses at Toni & Guy Academy and continuous skill honing remains at the forefront of hairstyling there.

Flora said: “I started in 1994 and have had a very full career also establishing hairdressing salons in Amblecote, Stourbridge and Droitwich too.

“We’ve mentored 25 apprentices and stylists which some have gone on to have their own business which I’m very proud of.

“As we celebrate this milestone, the team is more passionate than ever about creating stunning hair looks.

"Our journey has been incredible, building a loyal client base that feels like family.”

As well as excelling in women’s hair, the salon also specialises in gent’s barbering and proudly boasts that the team embrace a holistic approach to hair, using only premium products.

Brierley Hill and Wordsley South ward councillors Adam Davies and Wayne Little joined Flora and her team to celebrate the anniversary.

Councillor Davies said: “Businesses like Capelli are more than just a business, they’re part of our community and Flora is a fantastic example to anyone who is looking to set up their own local business.

“The team have earned themselves a loyal customer base by looking after their clients – young and old – for three decades.

"Capelli is a real asset to Brierley Hill and I wish the team every continuing success for the future.”

Councillor Little said: “It was great to join Flora, the team and some of their customers to mark this special milestone for what is a much-loved and longstanding local business.”

Capelli’s mission statement states “that you, the customer should be treated as an individual. Our dedicated team aim to create an overall look based on your features, your hair type, your lifestyle and ultimately your ideas.”