McDonald's customers unable to order food after chain hit by global systems outage

On Friday morning, customers in the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Japan complained about issues trying to buy from the fast food giant on social media.

In Japan, the company apologised to customers on social media and said they may need to "wait a while" for problems to be resolved.

The fast food giant, which has a 20 branches in and around Wolverhampton alone, has just reopened its Penn branch following a £1m refurbishment just four days ago.

McDonald's has been contacted for comment.

In the UK, a number of customers said on social media that their local restaurants were closed although they were able to make orders through the company's app.