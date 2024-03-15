Bank to close for three weeks to get a 'refresh'

HSBC in Market Place, Cannock, is expected to reopen its doors on April 8.

Work will include painting, new signage and the installation of new state-of-the-art cash machines.

Leanne Hailstone, HSBC UK’s local director, said: “We continue to invest in our branch network to make our customers’ experience banking with us a good one.

"We are pleased that our Cannock branch is getting a refresh, with some painting, new signage and the installation of new state-of-the-art cash machines, which we are excited about.

“We have been talking to customers about the temporary closure for the last month, and while we are having the work done people can continue to use their nearest Post Office for day to day transactions, plus mobile and online banking is available 24/7 in addition to being able to call our contact centre.

“We will also be hosting community pop-up events at Chapel Coffee, Stafford Road – next to Cannock College, opposite the bus station, where we will be on hand to support customers.

"We will be there Tuesday and Thursday, from March 19 until March 28 from 10am to 3.30pm.

"Customers can also continue to use any of our branches with Bloxwich being the closest branch.”