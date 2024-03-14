Wednesbury jobs at risk as Irn Bru maker plans cuts

The Irn-Bru maker said the roles will be cut through the closure of direct sales operations at three sites across the UK – including Wednesbury – and the closure of the Leeds office for its energy drink brand, Boost.

AG Barr said on Thursday it is changing how it sells its products to independent retailers and convenience stores following a review.

It will shift from its current telesales-supported model of delivering directly to store, towards a field sales operation through its existing wholesale channels.