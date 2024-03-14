Cannock-based designer outlet chief teases 'more to come' ahead of third birthday
The head of McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands has promised a range of new stores and an anniversary celebration as it approaches its third birthday.
In an exclusive talk with the Express & Star, David Jackson, managing director of the Cannock-based designer outlet has said that there is much more to come as they approach their third birthday.
McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands opened in April 2021.
Mr Jackson said that there will be a number of new stores opening after March, with announcements to come on which brands are arriving at the outlet.