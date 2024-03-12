Wellbeing clinic set to expand following second funding boost

At Home Holistic Therapies received a £6,500 funding boost from Walsall Business Support to expand their services following a £2,500 investment from the charity 12 months ago.

The clinic which specialises in acupuncture and holistic wellbeing therapies received a £6,500 grant to replace outdoor signage and construct two additional treatment rooms which will allow the business to double the number of customers it can treat from 45 to 90 per week.

Since At Home Holistic Therapies relocated to larger premises on Lichfield Street, Walsall in April 2023 the business has seen a 78 per cent increase in its customer base and will use the funding to grow the business further.

Working as licenced acupuncturists since 2012, At Home Holistic Therapies owners, Aze Pires and Hugo Cabeceiras, provide a range of pain management treatments including acupuncture, cupping and massage to help clients achieve their wellness goals.

Formed by leading local business figures to distribute funds collected from the legacy of Walsall Chamber of Commerce, Walsall Business Support provides grants to applicants who want funding for projects to enhance business life in the borough.

Co-founder and director Aze Pires commented: “We are over the moon to receive a second funding boost from Walsall Business Support. The latest donation has allowed us to grow even further, and we are delighted to be able to extend our services to more customers going forward.

“We relocated to our new location in April 2023 and the initial £2,500 grant enabled us to purchase therapy beds and essential equipment to operate the clinic.

“The latest donation of £6,500 will fund the cost of new signage and the creation of two additional therapy rooms so that we can treat double the amount of customers each week.

“Longer term, we would like to offer work experience, apprenticeships and offer employment opportunities for the people of Walsall.”

Walsall Business Support board member Rob Colbourne OBE said: “We are delighted to be able to support At Home Holistic Therapies with a second round of funding. They are a great example of a thriving business who are rapidly expanding to support the needs of the Walsall community.”

Walsall Business Support provide grants and a free training needs analysis to businesses looking to generate growth, create employment or shape training opportunities for the borough of Walsall. Using an online form on the WBS website, bids can be submitted by businesses needing investment in a new project or a company wanting to improve skills.