Three Black Country fish and chip shops are up for sale – one 'famous for their battered chips'

The Jolly Fryer in Willenhall is on the market with an asking price of £55,000.

The chippy in Willenhall Road has been established for over a decade.

The Jolly Fryer in Willenhall is up for sale. Photo: Intelligent Business Partners Ltd

Intelligent Business Partners says it would be an ideal acquisition for an individual within the food and drinks sector.

The listing states: "The family-run takeaway has built a brilliant reputation within its surrounding areas, with their customer base comprising locals, regulars and plenty of passing trade.

"They offer delicious fish and chip dishes and also other foods including kebabs, fried chicken and more dishes, alongside a range of soft drinks and refreshments."

The Jolly Fryer in Willenhall is up for sale. Photo: Intelligent Business Partners Ltd

The business has a turnover of £114,400.

To view the listing visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/133920956#/