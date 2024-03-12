Former supermarket now occupied by charity store changes hands

West Midlands-based investor SSK Assets has acquired the 12,518 sq ft retail unit at Eastern Avenue, Lichfield, for an undisclosed sum.

Currently occupied by The Salvation Army Trading Company on a 10-year lease, the former purpose-built supermarket has 61 parking spaces and attracts an annual rental income £120,000.

It is located in a prominent roadside position on Eastern Avenue and close to both Imperial Retail Park and Lichfield Retail Park.

Johnson Fellows’ agency partner Chris Gaskell, who works alongside Lidl on the acquisition and disposal of sites across the country, said: “It is hugely satisfying to have completed another disposal on behalf of Lidl. We are working hand in hand with Lidl to dispose of land and property that is no longer required while also identifying sites for new supermarkets.

“The Eastern Avenue site, which has an outstanding occupier, was surplus to requirements and we are therefore delighted to announce that it has been acquired by SSK Assets.”

Johnson Fellows, established in 1984, is based in Birmingham with offices also in London and Manchester.