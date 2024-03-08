The detached industrial premises at 54 Walsall Street in Willenhall, offered in conjunction with Watling Real Estate, will appear in the live-streamed auction on Wednesday, March 27, with a guide price of more than £325,000.

Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive of Bond Wolfe, explained that the vacant property, which comes with a secure yard and car park, has the potential to be developed for alternative uses, subject to planning permission.

Mr Bassi said: “This freehold commercial property extends to around 5,627 sq ft and was originally a three-storey building, with a more recent two-storey warehouse extension to the rear.

“54 Walsall Street was most recently utilised for saddle manufacturing and provides workshop accommodation as well as extra storage and staff facilities.

“The property benefits from gas central heating, and the secure yard area to the rear, accessible directly off Walsall Street, can accommodate up to nine vehicles.

“The property occupies a prominent position within a mixed-use area of Willenhall on the edge of the town centre.”

The ground floor at 54 Walsall Street hosts a series of workshops and storage rooms, along with offices, toilets and access to a cellar, which has further storage space.

The former saddle makers’ factory is just one of 191 lots that are appearing in Bond Wolfe’s next auction, which will start at 8.30am.