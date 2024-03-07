Ladder for the Black Country: Investment in high-quality apprenticeships

The Ladder Skills Academy hosted Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street to launch ‘Path 2 Apprenticeships’ during National Apprenticeship Week.

The programme provides wrap around support for young adults aged between 19 and 29, including coaching, skills training, careers guidance and pastoral and financial support.

Participants will gain the knowledge and skills they need to secure a good quality apprenticeship.

The Mayor said: “Our Path 2 Apprenticeship programme recognises the importance of an accessible transition pathway to support young adults into apprenticeships. Working with employers in the region, the programme has been developed to enable young people to recognise and build on their talents – supporting them to pursue careers in sectors in high demand like construction, hospitality and engineering.”

Working alongside the Department for Work and Pensions, young adults will be offered training in key sectors of the regional economy that are in need of skilled recruits including construction, digital, business, engineering and manufacturing, health and social care, early years, hospitality, warehousing and logistics.

Those on the course will receive ongoing assessment, comprehensive employer training input and foundation training in green, digital and employability skills and on completion will be offered a guaranteed interview with an employer paying at least the National Minimum Wage.

To find out more and to apply, please visit wmca.org.uk/path2apprenticeships