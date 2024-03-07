Band of Black Country mates unite to revive cult Birmingham burger bar

The Bun & Barrel, on Harborne High Street, went out of business last October leaving customers devastated. However, four friends teamed up and worked around the clock, putting their passion for the industry into reopening this local favourite.

The new owners have introduced a couple of new dishes, expanded the drinks menu and given the locally-loved pool table a new orange makeover.

The venue will continue to work alongside Stirchley brewery Attic Brew, in addition to offering a wider range of draught beer brands. The team have also installed a new bar showcasing a wide range of spirits and liquors, with a mixologist ready to serve up an electric new range of cocktails.

The friends, who hail from West Bromwich, Walsall and Cannock, as well as one Londoner, are all in their 30s and for some it is their first taste of the restaurant business.

They have worked closely with the previous owners to ensure the standards remained high.

Co-owner Bobby Singh, who works in finance and lives in Cannock, said: "Three of us are from the Black Country and the other one is a Londoner but we all loved coming to Harborne to meet and enjoy a great vibe and food at the Bun and Barrel.

"We have got the same suppliers when it comes to our meats and were determined to bring a new approach to ensure this amazing place works as a business. We've been open a couple of weeks and it's already packed with people really happy they are back somewhere they thought had gone forever."

He added: “We want to be the most unique place on the High Street, there are some really good options here but we want to offer something that the high street hasn't seen before and for us that is super exciting."

The new owners want to introduce interactive events such as quiz and comedy nights, as well as beginning a Pool team to join the Birmingham Pool league, putting the iconic centre-stage pool table to good use.

Bobby added: “We want to be the go-to place on the High Street for a good night out. I'd encourage people to book ahead on Fridays and Saturdays for food as we are seeing slots booked up much quicker than we thought.”

Follow The Bun and Barrel on social media at Facebook, Instagram or visit its website thebunandbarrel.com.