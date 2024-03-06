Reopening date set for one of the Black Country’s busiest McDonald’s after revamp

The branch in Lea Road, Penn Fields, Wolverhampton, closed in January for the scheme to get underway, after approval for the work was granted in March last year.

These new photos show how work is progressing.

The work taking place at McDonald’s in Lea Road, Penn Fields, Wolverhampton

And fans of the restaurant won't have long to wait until they can go back through the doors of the branch, which is due to reopen on March 12.