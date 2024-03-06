Passenger numbers up 17pc at Birmingham Airport in February

The figure was 17 per cent up on the same month in 2023.

During the month there were 2,632 departing flights and 2,639 arrivals

February also saw airline easyJet celebrate flying five million passengers to and from Birmingham Airport over the last 17 years.

Its new base at Birmingham is opening from March 18 with three aircraft operating from the airport and 16 new routes and is creating 100 direct jobs including for pilots and crew.

The airline started operations at Birmingham Airport by flying its first passengers from Birmingham to Geneva in 2007.

Its new routes will include to Antalya, Barcelona and Sharm el Sheikh with easyJet increasing to 29 routes across the UK, Europe and North Africa.

EasyJet is the largest airline in the UK and currently employs around 10,000 people across England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.