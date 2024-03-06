McDonald’s in Cannock is one of five in the UK to get special book corner to mark World Book Day

The cosy Happy Readers book corner can be found at the restaurant at Linkway Retail Park and will stay there until March 24.

McDonald’s is on a mission to get more books into the hands of children, as the National Literacy Trust revealed that one in five young children do not have access to books at home.

Families and customers are being encouraged to visit the Cannock book corner where they can take time out of their day to enjoy reading together, activities, special readings from storytellers and much more.

Children are also being encouraged to come dressed up as their favourite literary characters on World Book Day tomorrow.

From now until March 26, Happy Meal boxes also come with a World Book Day token that entitles families to a free World Book Day 2024 book or £1 off a book or audiobook at participating booksellers.

Tomorrow, families will be able to take home a free copy of Mr Silly, from the Mr MenTM Little MissTM range at all McDonald’s UK restaurants.

Franchisee David Knight, who owns and operates the Cannock McDonald’s restaurant, said: “We are really looking forward to hosting one of the Happy Readers book corners at our Cannock restaurant and welcoming local families.

"I’m proud of our partnership with World Book Day.

"Hearing the stat that one in five young children in the UK still do not have access to a book at home makes it all even more worthwhile.

"Each book corner has been designed with families in mind – we hope to see lots of families join us to enjoy it.”

Cannock is one of five Happy Readers book corners that will be popping up across UK, identified by the National Literacy Trust as an area with low children’s literacy.

The others are in Peterborough, Nottingham, Birmingham and Stoke-on-Trent.