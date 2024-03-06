Grand opening for new Kingswinford furniture store with major discounts and £1,000 prize giveaway

Furniture for the Home is expecting more than 300 people to drop in over its opening weekend to see its extensive range of modern home and garden furniture and accessories spread over two floors at its Market Street site.

They will be able to enjoy prosecco, finger food and cakes to celebrate the launch, whilst there will be balloons to keep the children entertained. There will also be a minimum five per cent discount across all the 300 products on display, including some items with a special 30 per cent off.

It has taken just eight weeks to complete the £50,000 refurbishment of the Amblecote Furnishers building, with the store set to feature a new range of rise and recline chairs and electric motion beds and the company’s first ever outdoor courtyard area displaying the latest rattan garden furniture.

Simon Foster, founder of Furniture for the Home, said: “Since we announced we were opening our second store in Kingswinford, we have been inundated with good wishes and interest from local people who are delighted to see a furniture shop come back to their high street.

“They believe it will breathe new life into their retail offer and we can’t wait until Saturday so we can get started and hopefully attract new and existing customers to have a look around.”

He continued: “There’s lots of new products to see and we will have some exciting new ranges to what we have at our existing shop in Sedgley. Consumers can expect the same personal shopping experience though, with the emphasis on combining friendly service with expert knowledge.

"For one weekend only, we will also be giving away over £1,000 of furniture, including a stunning £599 rattan garden set.”

Furniture for the Home’s Kingswinford shop will feature an extensive range of home furniture products and interior accessories, all displayed in ‘lifestyle’ room settings to help customers design and create their dream home.

On the ground floor will be ‘made to order’ UK upholstery, living and dining room furniture, sofas, occasional chairs, and seasonal products, including outdoor garden furniture in spring/summer and fireplaces in autumn and winter.

The first floor will be a dedicated beds, mattress, and bedroom furniture showroom, with all furniture set to be displayed amongst a range of home accessories such as rugs, mirrors, wall art, lamps, and giftware.

Mr Foster added: “We view the high street as a critical part of our business and look forward to becoming part of the Kingswinford community and supporting upcoming local events and fundraisers.

“There are also plans to extend our product ranges even further so there is always something new for people to browse and consider for their homes.”

Furniture for the Home, which has its original shop in Dudley Road, Sedgley, is still heavily committed to its online activity, pushing the button on further development of its website to strengthen its growing brand.