Family business exhibits at NEC show

The second-generation family business was founded in 1981 by Bryn Davies, now chairman of the company.

His three children, Glyn, Gareth and Caroline, are all directors of the company at Enterprise Trading Estate.

Before founding the business, Bryn Davies was a regional director for one of the pioneering suppliers of fitted kitchens in the 1970s. Now the company he began, which has supplied over 10,000 kitchens and bedrooms, has showrooms in Brierley Hill, Solihull and Leamington Spa.

Customers can book an in-store appointment or work remotely with the Kitchens & Bedrooms for DIY design team who can advise on materials and budgets before using computer-aided design to allow the client to see their new kitchen or bedroom from all angles before production begins.

Glyn Davies, managing director, said: “Family values play a significant role in our daily operations and influence how we work with our clients. Being a family business means the three directors work closely together and we always push each other to excel. We must respect our work-life balance, especially when out together with our own families, but we manage this well.

“We have learned the business from the bottom up. For example, I began in the warehouse and then transitioned into operations. Now we have a dedicated customer care team who work closely with our customers post finalisation of their project, from delivery to aftercare.

“We are proud of our team who emulate our family values throughout their work. We find this is a strength of being a family-owned business.”

In 2020, Kitchens and Bedrooms for DIY’s business family was named independent kitchen retailer of the year at the Bathroom & Kitchen Update Awards and earlier that year design director, Caroline Davies, won the kitchen designer of the year at the Kitchen Bathroom Bedroom Specialist Association Awards.

Kitchens & Bedrooms for DIY will be exhibiting at stand D161 and are sponsoring the Masterclass Theatre at the National Homebuilding & Renovating Show.