Environmental award for Exol Lubricants

The awards ceremony took place at The Lowry Hotel in Manchester where Exol scooped the top prize, beating off competition from other leading brands in the industry.

Exol is celebrating 40 years of manufacturing lubricants in the UK this year. The company, whose philosophy is “excellence in lubricants” was formed in 1984 and through investment has enjoyed continued growth over its long history.

The company has invested in several services and equipment at its site in Wednesbury to create a more efficient, economical and environmentally friendly manufacturing facility to ensure customers receive exceptional customer service throughout all areas of business.

Solar panels have been installed at the brand’s headquarters to help cut carbon emissions and save energy costs. Exol has also invested in using the waterways to operate of the most environmentally friendly vehicle fleet and last year saw the company invest one million pounds into a state-of-the-art automated liquid transfer system, delivered to reduce waste product lost during the blending process.

Steve Dunn, sales and marketing director at Exol Lubricants, said: “We work hard to ensure not only that we are delivering top quality products and excellent customer service, but that we are being the most efficient and environmentally friendly that we can be when it comes to running the business. It was fantastic to receive this award, especially as we hit our 40th anniversary this year.”