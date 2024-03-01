Kingswinford travel agents opens doors after relocating with fresh new look

The branch’s team at Your Co-op Travel have relocated to 20 Market Street with the new layout including a travel money bureau and an interactive digital map, which will be installed in the coming weeks.

Claire France will continue to lead her team of travel experts, helping holidaymakers find their ideal break.

The Kingswinford branch has a long history of raising money for local charities.

A new Your Co-op Travel branch has opened in Kingswinford

Within Dudley, staff have regularly taken part in the Rotary Dragon Boat Race, which over 19 years has raised nearly £400,000 for local causes, as well as partnered with Jet2Holidays to offer a free holiday to customers across the West Midlands.

Moreover, the team regularly join forces with Your Co-op Food Kingswinford to raise money for various causes.

Sara Dunham, chief officer for travel and leisure for Your Co-op, said: “The opening of our new branch in Kingswinford marks a new chapter in the team’s journey and we can’t wait to welcome locals through the door.

“We’re looking forward to helping travellers find their perfect break while also giving back to the local community by embracing new fundraising opportunities and working with charities in the surrounding area.”

The new Kingswinford branch will be open seven days a week 9am to 5pm from Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.