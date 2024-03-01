JLR to self generate a quarter of its UK electricity

It will help slash energy bills and reducing reliance on grid energy for the luxury car manufacturer.

The plans form part of its global renewable strategy, which aims to increase self-generated energy to 36.4 per cent of its global consumption by 2030.

JLR’s new off-grid energy projects aim to produce almost 120 Mega Watts of renewable energy at their peak, enough to power nearly 44,500 homes or charge 2.7 million I-PACE batteries annually.

Central to these plans is the installation of a variety of solar types designed to maximise the unique qualities of each of JLR’s global sites, initially focussing on key manufacturing and non-production locations in the UK, including the newly named Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Centre in Wolverhampton, its Halewood plant in Merseyside and its Gaydon headquarters in Warwickshire.

A mix of rooftop and ground-mounted panels, as well as solar car ports to power processes and electric car charging, will boost self-generated energy capability from solar by 16 per cent. All sites will retain import grid connections to ensure security of supply.

Work is now underway to deliver these projects with the first three scheduled for completion by the end of 2026. Planning is already granted for an 18.2MW ground-mounted solar array at the company's headquarters in Gaydon. Combined with a roof-mounted solar array already onsite, the electricity generated will provide the facility with around 40 per cent of its energy needs.

Self-generated solar capacity at the EPMC will increase by a staggering 145 per cent through the expansion of existing rooftop arrays to generate 18.9 MW, enough power to cover 37 per cent of the site’s total consumption.

Francois Dossa, JLR's strategy and sustainability executive director, said: “JLR is committed to managing its net zero energy transition against the challenging backdrop of volatile energy prices. We are working hard as a business to improve our energy efficiency across our entire global operations.

"These new projects will diversify our energy portfolio, to reduce our reliance on Grid electricity and help us to reduce our energy bills. The steps we are taking further support our ambitious goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2039, and to hit our mid-term science-based targets along the way.”

JLR has already rolled out energy efficiency projects across the business, reducing emissions by 26 per cent in 2023 compared to 2020. A total of 53 energy optimisation projects were successfully implemented in the last year.

JLR is also piloting a global smart energy metering system at its manufacturing sites with the support of a strategic partner, while continuing to purchase 100 per cent renewable-backed electricity for all core UK operations.

Combined, these additional efficiency measures, renewable initiatives, grid decarbonisation and degasification projects, will deliver JLR’s goal to cut carbon emissions across its operations by 46 per cent by 2030.