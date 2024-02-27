West Midlands businesses urged to enter family awards

Organised by third generation family business The Wilson Organisation, the awards give family businesses of all sizes, from all sectors, the opportunity to be recognised for the huge contribution they make to the region.

Charlotte Perkins, group managing director of The Wilson Organisation said: “As a family business ourselves, we understand that these businesses operate in a unique way.

"According to the Family Business Research Foundation 2023 report, the sector is estimated to have contributed £225 billion to UK public finances in 2021. That’s a huge contribution to our public purse, as well as the local communities that they play a vital role in through employment and social value. We want to recognise, acknowledge and celebrate these accomplishments through our awards.”

Across 10 categories, family businesses across the Midlands can submit entries for free, which are judged by an independent panel throughout June. All the shortlisted businesses are then eligible for the People’s Choice’ award which is determined by a public vote in September.

Categories are sector and topic based, including Sustainability, Property & Construction Excellence, Digital Tech Innovation and Service Excellence, while others focus on Marketing and Sustainability successes.

People are at the core of the categories with Young Director and Employer of the Year being coveted awards. The big ones are always the Fastest Growing Family Business, Best Small Family Business and the Family Business of the Year, as these recognise the whole team and celebrate sustainable economic success.

The sponsor line-up is led by main sponsor specialist providers of HR, payroll and finance software, MHR, winners of the Family Business of the Year in 2023. It also includes creative agency Stencil; Buckles Solicitors; professional services firm PwC; property maintenance business, The Handy Family Company; legal advisers Shakespeare Martineau; home care and mobility services provider, Premier Community and Streets Chartered Accountants.

Jessica Mills, chairman at MHR, said: “To be recognised as Midlands Family Business of the Year 2023 was an incredibly proud moment for myself, my father and everyone who works at MHR. It is a testament to our incredible employees and their unrivalled dedication to support our customers and each other.

"We're incredibly proud to be a family business, and as we enter our 40th anniversary we look forward to working with The Wilson Organisation to launch this year's awards.”

Entries are officially open and close on Friday, April 6 2024.

Finalists will be announced in April and overall winners revealed in an award ceremony on October 3.

Entries can be made via familybusinessawards.co.uk