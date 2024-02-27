Jo takes senior role at thriving Metelec

Jo Russell is the new head of finance at the specialist copper supply chain partner.

The 49-year-old has held similar roles within the automotive sector, manufacturing, property and funeral services but was attracted to Metelec due to the strength and future potential of the copper industry.

“I had implemented the accounting processes at each business I had previously been with and wanted a new challenge,” said Jo, who lives in Codsall.

“Industry is changing and I know the huge opportunities in copper. There is incredible growth potential with electrification becoming increasingly important and data centres being installed at pace.

“I was previously at an automotive company that wasn’t making electric cars. It made me think about my future and copper has the longevity I was looking for.”

Jo will head up a team of three within finance at Metelec’s new 47,973 sq ft office and distribution centre at Hilton Cross Business Park, near Wolverhampton.

Jo said: “This is a fantastic environment to work in and that makes a big difference. Everything is brand new and that can really lift spirits. It is a far cry from industrial and manufacturing buildings of old.

“I have settled in very well and everyone has been exceptionally helpful. I’m really excited to be taking the next step in my career journey with Metelec.”

Metelec is one of the UK and Ireland’s leading specialist manufacturers of busbars and a distributor of copper bar, copper profiles and copper components. It is the UK logistics arm of Gindre Duchavany, the largest manufacturer of copper extruded bars in Europe.

The company turns over more than £30 million per annum and is a trusted supply chain partner to a growing number of switchgear specialists. In 2022 the business celebrated its 20th anniversary.

Kevin Draper, managing director, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Jo to our team. She has exceptional experience at a senior level across multiple industries and I am confident she will bring new thinking and fresh ideas to our business as we continue to evolve and grow in the years to come.”