Aldi issues urgent recall over allergy risk in pasta dish

Customers who recently purchased a Carlos Takeaway meat feast pasta bake from the budget supermarket have been warned not to eat the product and return it to the store, as the product includes mustard which is not listed on the label.

This poses a health risk to anyone with a mustard allergy.

The affected products have the use by dates of February 25, 26 and 27, 2024, and weigh 600g.

Aldi has recalled the product over an undisclosed ingredient. Picture: Aldi UK

The product recall poster read: "As a precautionary measure, our supplier is recalling this product because it is incorrectly labelled and contains mustard.

"Customers are asked to return this product to their nearest store where a full refund will be given.

"We apologise that this product did not meet our normal high standards and thank you for your cooperation."

More information can be found at help.aldi.co.uk and customer services can be reached on 0800 042 0800.