Dudley Building Society appoints new non executive director

He brings a deep understanding and experience in Risk Management and has been appointed as Chair of the Risk Committee, subject to Regulatory approval.

Mr Hudson has more than 40 years experience in Financial Services, the last 15 years as a Chief Risk Officer.

He currently holds the position of Chief Risk Officer at Cambridge and Counties Bank Ltd.

Mr Hudson said: “I am delighted to be joining Dudley at an exciting time and relish the opportunity to help them continue with their development and growth. I’m a strong supporter of the mutual sector and having lived in the West Midlands over 50 years, I can’t wait to help Dudley with what they have set out to achieve.”

Peter Hubbard, Chair of Dudley Building Society, added: “We are delighted to welcome someone of Mike’s calibre and experience to the board of directors. It is vital that all financial institutions have in place the very best risk oversight and Mike, who is passionate about ensuring the society achieves its ambitious plan, is a great addition to the business.”