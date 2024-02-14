Manager of pub closed for significant refurb says work is coming along fast and plans look 'amazing'

The Shire Horse in Stafford has temporarily closed its doors for a makeover which is costing six figures.

Pub manager Darren McCracken has praised workers carrying out the refurb saying they are doing an 'amazing job'.

He reassured customers that the pub on Hurricane Close would be keeping its original and cosy feel and claimed the makeover would not disappoint.

The popular Chef & Brewer site is set to reopen its doors to customers in March.

Mr McCracken said: "I can assure you all it’s going to look stunning!

"I should know, I live in it.

"Work is coming along fast and the plans look amazing! I’m sure you won’t be disappointed.

"The guys working on it are doing an amazing job. Look forward to seeing you all in March.

"It’s keeping its original feel. The beams are staying.

"The same cosy feel. Don’t worry. You’ll be happy with the end result."

Bosses say there will be major renovations to the pub, both internally and externally.

The Chef & Brewer website says the pub was purpose built in 2002 with all the open fires, secluded dining areas and delicious pub food favourites of a Staffordshire country pub restaurant.

It says: "The Shire Horse offers a warm welcome to guests who can enjoy al fresco dining on the patio and attractive gardens in summer or relax by a cosy fire in winter."

The exact reopening date is yet to be announced.