Tipton post office to relocate due to redevelopment plans for town centre

The Post Office has agreed to relocate its Union Street branch to a nearby site at Unit 15, 12 Unity Walk.

The move comes after Sandwell Council announced it was to build new affordable housing on the street as part of its plans to regenerate Tipton town centre.

The Post Office said no moving date had been finalised and added that despite the relocation, the postmaster would remain the same.

A statement issued by the Post Office read: "We have been actively working in the local community to find an alternative way of providing Post Office services to our customers.

"The current postmaster identified an opportunity to move this branch into an alternative nearby location. This move will enable us to maintain Post Office services to this area.

"This new premises, which are currently empty, will undergo a full refurbishment to incorporate a cards and stationery store.

"Works will be carried out to install a new wide door and refit a new shop front. There will be a dedicated area of the store with two screened serving positions. The range of products and services will remain the same."