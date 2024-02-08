Take a look inside new Sedgley cafe which is welcoming customers after £30,000 refurb

Sandsy’s of Sedgley is now welcoming customers in Dudley Street.

It has been a change in career for Dean Sands who used to work as a regional manager for a utility company.

Sandsy’s of Sedgley

The 47-year-old father-of-three, who lives in Sedgley, spent in excess of £30,000 refurbishing the property to open his new venture.

The premises has been fully redecorated, new lighting and wiring has been installed, and church pews have even been refurbished to use for seating.