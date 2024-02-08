Restaurant announces closure date as it organises special event to honour its 'friends' one last time

The Courtyard in Wombourne, at Walkers Way, off the High Street, announced last month that it is seeking a buyer to take the restaurant 'to the next phase'.

Simon Ward, who runs the bistro-style eatery with wife Louise, said the restaurant was no longer financially viable for them to continue amid rising food and energy bills, while customer numbers have also fallen.

It has now been announced the last day for full restaurant service will be March 15.

On March 16 it will be open for drinks only during the daytime and has a private event in the evening.

As a fitting send off, the restaurant has organised a Friends night entitled 'The one where we say goodbye' on February 23 at 7.30pm.