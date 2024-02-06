Siddall Jones expands with the acquisition of 4D Properties

Ed Siddall-Jones, the managing director of Siddall Jones which has offices in Birmingham and Dudley, explained that the strategic purchase meant the business could now serve an even broader range of clients across the West Midlands and further afield.

4D Properties was established in 2001 and is a successful niche company specialising in high-net-worth clients who invest in, or already hold, commercial or residential properties.

The company focuses on asset management and property investment for its clients, with particular expertise in rating mitigation and temporary lets.

Mr Siddall-Jones said: “With this acquisition, Siddall Jones is poised to offer an extended array of professional services in addition to its current commercial agency and property management offering.

“The new company will allow Siddall Jones the opportunity to offer an all-inclusive property service including asset management, rent reviews, lease renewals, valuations, schedules of conditions, and schedules of dilapidations.

“This development underscores Siddall Jones' commitment to delivering comprehensive and tailored property management solutions, further solidifying its position as a key player in the industry.

“We have already been fortunate to grow a substantial management department from the success of our agency instructions, with clients wanting us to manage the properties we acquire on their behalf.

“However, the management side has increased significantly the past two years and it was evident we needed to expand in order to provide the best service for our clients.

"Adam and I feel the deal will allow us to gain further traction in the property management sector and continue to provide our clients with a full service."

Adam Billig, director of 4D, said: “This acquisition is a testament to the dedication and hard work that 4D Properties has put into building a solid foundation in property management.

“We are confident that joining forces with Siddall Jones will not only amplify the value we deliver to our clients, but also open new avenues for growth.

“Ed Siddall-Jones and his team share our commitment to client satisfaction and innovation, making this acquisition a strategic move that aligns with our core values.

“We are excited about the future and the opportunities this collaboration will bring for our clients.

“The acquisition of 4D Properties Ltd by Siddall Jones not only represents a strategic move towards market leadership but will also define the future trajectory of both entities in the property management landscape.”

Siddall Jones was launched by Ed Siddall-Jones in 2012 and has grown steadily from one office to two and from one member of staff to six.