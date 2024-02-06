How work to transform one of the Black Country's busiest McDonald's is progressing

The branch in Lea Road, Penn Fields, closed on January 7, with the customers expected to be welcomed back to the restaurant in late March.

A large digger was seen at the site on Sunday as work to transform the car park and drive-thru appears to be well underway.

The fast food chain was granted approval for the work in March of last year.

The restaurant is expected to open in late March

Under the plans, the restaurant will be extended by 23 square metres, with parking cut to 56 vehicles.

Although there was previously room for 70 cars, bosses want to expand the space to increase capacity in the drive-thru from 14 to 25.

Upon the announcement of the plans, a spokesman for McDonald's said: "We aim to improve the experience of both customers and the restaurant team.

"This will include a complete transformation of the car park, a new restaurant layout and re-design of the crew room. We look forward to welcoming our customers back to the new restaurant in late March.”

"All current crew members have been offered roles in neighbouring restaurants while these works take place."