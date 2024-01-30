SIG’s Dudley base bought by Folkes

Folkes has bought the 3.9-acre site on Pedmore Road, Dudley, from JCAM Investments ltd.

The property includes a 44,843 sq ft warehouse, plus a smaller warehouse of 5,593 sq ft, both let to SIG on a 10-year lease.

JCAM, which was advised by MK2 Real Estate and Cushman and Wakefield, acquired the site in 2020 for £1.9 million. The sale represents a net initial yield of 8.18 per cent.

Mark Rooke, director at MK2, said: “We’re pleased to have completed the sale of this prominent roadside site on behalf of JCAM. The property’s investment fundamentals – location, low passing rent, strong covenant and asset management opportunities – meant we were confident in finding a buyer, which we managed to do in just two months.”

Folkes Properties was advised by Skylark Real Estate.