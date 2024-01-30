SIG’s Dudley base bought by Folkes
The Black Country base of builders’ merchant Sheffield Insulation Group (SIG) has been acquired by Folkes Properties for an undisclosed sum.
Folkes has bought the 3.9-acre site on Pedmore Road, Dudley, from JCAM Investments ltd.
The property includes a 44,843 sq ft warehouse, plus a smaller warehouse of 5,593 sq ft, both let to SIG on a 10-year lease.
JCAM, which was advised by MK2 Real Estate and Cushman and Wakefield, acquired the site in 2020 for £1.9 million. The sale represents a net initial yield of 8.18 per cent.
Mark Rooke, director at MK2, said: “We’re pleased to have completed the sale of this prominent roadside site on behalf of JCAM. The property’s investment fundamentals – location, low passing rent, strong covenant and asset management opportunities – meant we were confident in finding a buyer, which we managed to do in just two months.”
Folkes Properties was advised by Skylark Real Estate.