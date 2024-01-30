New Chief Operating Officer for Hill & Smith

Hooman, also Group President, will retain his current responsibilities, while taking on a wider responsibility for operations, talent development and medium-term strategy, and continuing to report to Alan Giddins, Executive Chair.

Hooman joined Hill & Smith, which includes Hill & Smith Barrier at Springvale Business Park in Bilston, in March 2022, having previously spent 11 years in senior management roles at ABB and Hitachi Energy.

Alan Giddins, Executive Chair, said: "Having worked closely with Hooman over the last 18 months, I have seen first-hand the positive impact he has had on the business as a result of his strong operational and strategic management expertise.

"Taking on the Chief Operating Officer role is a natural next step, and one where I believe he can make a significant impact as we deliver on our ambitious growth strategy. I am pleased to welcome Hooman to the Board."

Hooman added: "I am delighted to be appointed Chief Operating Officer and to be joining the Board. Hill & Smith is going through a period of strong organic and inorganic growth, and I am looking forward to continuing to work alongside our talented teams to drive performance in a wider Group role."