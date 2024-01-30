Bottling company to open canning line and hopes of 'fresh employment opportunities'

Holden's Bottling Company in George Street, Woodsetton, has invested around £250,000 in the project.

Director Mark Hammond said that the new line would have a capacity of 3,000 cans an hour and the first phase of the canning operation was almost complete.

The existing bottling line has a 10,000-an-hour capacity.

Holden's, which bottles for sister company Holden's Brewery and other brewers and cider and soft drink makers, will be canning for existing customers.

It will also be producing cans of Holden's real ales for the first time which will be sold at the on site shop.

"There is increasing demand from craft brewers who sell their beers in cans.

"The market place has changed and glass has become more expensive because of rising raw materials and energy costs,

"We think there is a lot if work out there for us," said Mr Hammond.

The bottling company, which was founded in 1943, currently employs 40 people after recruiting new staff over the last 18 months.

"More new jobs are likely when phase two is completed. It could potentially lead to fresh employment opportunities," added Mr Hammond.