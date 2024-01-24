US role for former Carillion boss

Richard Howson has been appointed construction president of a firm.

It comes after he was banned by the UK's Insolvency Service in October for eight years.

Outsourcing and construction group Carillion collapsed into liquidation in January 2018.

Mr Howson, aged 55, who was its CEO from 2011 to 2017, had the senior role at Florida green technology company TECfusions which renovates and develops energy projects and data centres.

Carillion employed 18,000 people in the UK when it collapsed into liquidation

The Insolvency Service said Mr Howson ought to have known that the way some contracts were reported “concealed the reality of the deterioration”.

The former chief executive “ought” also to have known of the “false accounting, of the profit overstatement and of the net debt understatement and of the concealment from the auditors” around what payments Wolverhampton-based Carillion was obliged to make to Wipro, a consultancy.

He also signed off on a £54.4 million dividend, which was paid in June 2017, but “could not be justified by reference to the ... financial statements”, the Insolvency Service said.

Mr Howson stepped down as chief executive in July 2017, six months before Carillion went under.

He had taken up the post as chief executive in December 2011 after previously being chief operating officer.

He worked at Balfour Beatty, Bovis, and Wolverhampton-based Tarmac before becoming operations director for the Carillion Building business in 1999. In March 2004 he was promoted to national construction director on the Carillion Building senior management team, before becoming managing director of Carillion Rail in 2006, and then managing director of Carillion’s Middle East and North African operations in 2007. He was appointed chief operating officer in September 2010.