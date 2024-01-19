Law firm starts year with 17 donations

The Brierley Hill firm has confirmed it will be supporting life-saving voluntary group Dudley Community First Responders as its charity of choice for 2024.

Working with West Midlands Ambulance Service, Dudley Community First Responders are sent to 999 calls within the local community where they can arrive quicker than an ambulance.

The news comes on the back of Higgs supporting 17 groups in the area with £500 each from the Higgs’ Charitable Trust Fund from money raised by the team throughout the year.

Nominated by staff at Higgs, the recipients included bereavement support groups, hospices, mental health charities and an animal rescue sanctuary.

Higgs also backed Black Country Women’s Aid with a £15,000 donation in 2023, making the firm's annual charitable total £23,500.

Tim Jones, partner and head of the corporate social responsibility programme at Higgs, said: “We are very proud to once again support so many good causes in our region with donations.

“Black Country Women’s Aid was our chosen charity for 2023 and our £15,000 donation will make a tremendous difference by helping to construct two purpose-built refuge bungalows.

“The smaller £500 donations are very important, too, and will really help the 17 groups chosen by our people. That £8,500 will touch thousands of lives in the region we hold so dear.

“Our firm has raised well over £150,000 for charitable causes over the last decade and we look forward to supporting Dudley Community First Responders over the next 12 months.”

The bulk of the 2023 total was raised through the firm’ssummer six-a-side football tournament. Other events included a bake off, cake sales and a Christmas fair.

Receiving £500 each were: Kaleidoscope Plus Group, Courageous Calla Rose, Mary Stevens Hospice, Support Through Court, Violet Project, Wyre Forest Food Share, Salivary Gland Cancer UK, Road Peace, Dudley Group NHS Charity, Black Country Mental Health, MS Together, Winston’s Wish, Breaking Barriers, Dudley Stroke Association, Beacon Vision, Baby Bereavement Campaign and Severn Valley Rescue.

Between October and December last year, the volunteers of Dudley Community First Responders attended 135 call-outs, dealing with everything from heart-attacks to suicide attempts.

Dudley Community First responder Paul Grove, said: “We are thrilled to be chosen as Higgs' Charity of the Year following the success of our newly established charity and the incredible dedication and hard work each member of the team provides.

"Not only will the money raised be put to great use, allowing our team to respond to 999 calls in the local community, but working alongside such a prestigious local business will help raise our awareness and demonstrate how by working together, we all have the ability to make a difference. We really appreciate the support.”